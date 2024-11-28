Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Insider Sells $3,733,879.20 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) insider Vincent Retort sold 41,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $3,733,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,205,542.80. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Lumentum Stock Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:LITE opened at $83.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.21.
Institutional Trading of Lumentum
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 85.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 67.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 141.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
