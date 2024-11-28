Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NRIX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,928,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 365.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 81,005 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 313.65%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRIX. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $83,519.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,281. This represents a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $86,096.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,818.72. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,451 shares of company stock valued at $663,160. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

