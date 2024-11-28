Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.18 Million Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Novavax worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in Novavax by 19.0% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,662,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,263 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 940.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,363 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,055,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Novavax by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 136,472 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Novavax Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.10. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.