Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.59 Million Stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZIMV. Quarry LP boosted its position in ZimVie by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in ZimVie by 518.6% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ZimVie in the third quarter worth about $152,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ZimVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ZimVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ZimVie from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

ZimVie Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $14.53 on Thursday. ZimVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $401.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.14.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

