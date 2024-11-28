Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 35,162 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 404.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,162 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 171.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 185,395 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 45,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

TPH opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

