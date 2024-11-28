Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 8,891 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.49% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $286.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.05. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

