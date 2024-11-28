Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 984 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.27% of Equity Bancshares worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQBK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $737.90 million, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $50.85.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EQBK shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens upgraded Equity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Leon Borck purchased 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.77 per share, with a total value of $56,875.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at $462,952.57. The trade was a 14.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $98,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,384.56. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

