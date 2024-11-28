Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMRK shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $706.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $999,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,498.88. This represents a 43.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,702,040. The trade was a 7.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036. Corporate insiders own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

