Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,263,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $81,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Mattel by 584.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

