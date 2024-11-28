MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $510.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $300.00 to $510.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSTR. Benchmark boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.25.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $388.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.24. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of -184.55 and a beta of 3.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. This represents a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,372. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

