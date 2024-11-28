Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,001 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.43% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $84,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 633,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,440,000 after purchasing an additional 451,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 984.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,476,000 after buying an additional 354,905 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,609,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,247,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,988,000 after acquiring an additional 125,055 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth $8,224,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $98.33 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $103.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $2,652,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,391,964.61. This represents a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

