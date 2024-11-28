Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,035,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,961,000 after acquiring an additional 81,475 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 7.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 103,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 0.7 %

MYGN opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,578.40. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,067,327.54. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

