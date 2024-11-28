Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,546,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bread Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,161,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,754,000 after buying an additional 212,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 152.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 645,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after buying an additional 390,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $576,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

BFH stock opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.03). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFH. Barclays reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In other news, Director John J. Fawcett bought 1,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,252.46. The trade was a 18.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

