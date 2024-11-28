Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TRN opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $38.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $798.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

