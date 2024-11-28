Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 347 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Innospec by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 2.0% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Innospec by 660.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.49. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.97 and a 12 month high of $133.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.72. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total value of $127,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,721.76. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

