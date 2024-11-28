NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 431,009 Shares

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 431,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $5,499,674.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 20th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 320,371 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $4,036,674.60.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 517,618 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $3,685,440.16.
- On Monday, October 7th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 8,871 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $62,185.71.
- On Thursday, October 3rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 10,433 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $73,031.00.
- On Monday, September 30th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 46,585 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $329,355.95.
- On Monday, September 23rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 1,764 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $12,348.00.
- On Friday, September 20th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 26,926 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $188,482.00.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 80,122 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $562,456.44.
NET Power Price Performance
NPWR stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. NET Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $14.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NET Power by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NET Power by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 115,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NET Power by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NET Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 387,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NET Power by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of NET Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NPWR
About NET Power
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NET Power
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.