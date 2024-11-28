NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $107.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2024

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTESGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTES

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 13,747.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,258,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,248 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 86.8% during the third quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 2,588,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth $103,658,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 804.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 109.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,969,000 after acquiring an additional 632,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Up 0.4 %

NTES stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.33. NetEase has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.