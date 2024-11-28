Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $17,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $1,149,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Ovintiv by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.5 %

Ovintiv stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.