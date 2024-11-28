PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $90.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PAR Technology traded as high as $79.25 and last traded at $78.79, with a volume of 13135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.33.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in PAR Technology by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 21.3% during the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

