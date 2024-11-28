Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 1,884 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,648 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in WSFS Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WSFS. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $267.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

