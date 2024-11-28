Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 32.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of News by 812.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 204,141 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,300,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $29.05 on Thursday. News Co. has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $30.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

