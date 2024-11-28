Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 16,120 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,566.65. The trade was a 19.87 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Hoffler bought 95,238 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,793.50. This represents a 55.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

AHH opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Armada Hoffler Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -390.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AHH

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.