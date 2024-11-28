Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,600 Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,330,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 62.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLL. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. The trade was a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,166.30. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

COLL stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $990.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.95.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.