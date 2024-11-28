Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,884 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,380,000 after buying an additional 157,497 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 240,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,683,000 after acquiring an additional 124,164 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $375.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

