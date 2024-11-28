Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 17,610.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth $34,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,849,637.12. This represents a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at $51,352,424.58. The trade was a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $154.54 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $168.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.03. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.