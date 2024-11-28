Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $800,000 Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Service Properties Trust worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a market cap of $464.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $491.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

