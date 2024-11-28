Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $884,000 Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 103.5% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 14,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 312,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE ARI opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 46.13 and a quick ratio of 46.13. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -108.69%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

