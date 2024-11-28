Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $978,000 Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Imran Khan bought 55,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher E. Greiner purchased 7,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,804,188. This trade represents a 0.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

ZETA stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

