Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.2% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of IVR opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.17%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IVR. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Stories

