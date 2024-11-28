Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $765,000 Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in DaVita by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $1,609,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,583,929.75. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVA opened at $165.71 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.26 and a twelve month high of $169.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

