Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 944 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,250. This represents a 25.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,866 shares of company stock worth $133,393,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $877.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $375.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $765.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $696.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $908.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

