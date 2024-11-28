Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 4,289 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $179,146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 94,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 280,654 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NCLH opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.67. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,333.96. This represents a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

