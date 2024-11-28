Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 477 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $319.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.84.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.03.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 4.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

