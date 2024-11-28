Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 7,152 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Kohl’s by 231.8% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 97.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 32,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 320,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Kohl’s Trading Down 3.2 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $29.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.