Piper Sandler Lowers Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $220.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $217.17 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $179.63 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 110.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $2,238,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,334.21. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares in the company, valued at $18,106,760.49. The trade was a 27.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $24,883,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.