Pitcairn Co. Buys Shares of 7,831 Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 902.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 182.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHG. StockNews.com downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.9 %

PHG stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

