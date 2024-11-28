Pitcairn Co. Has $322,000 Stock Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 931,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 325,751 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 345,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,364,000 after buying an additional 157,631 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $5,177,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after acquiring an additional 72,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BRP opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $33.03.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.