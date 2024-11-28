Pitcairn Co. Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $994,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 64,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 180,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of XEL opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

