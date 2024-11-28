Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,194 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $104,625.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,513.60. The trade was a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $657,462.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,669.44. This represents a 30.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,516 shares of company stock worth $4,465,466. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.9 %

SFM opened at $151.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $154.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.64.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SFM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Melius Research initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Get Our Latest Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.