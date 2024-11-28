Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,830 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 123.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.25. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

