Pitcairn Co. Sells 308 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $55.50 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

