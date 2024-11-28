Pitcairn Co. Sells 566 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 17.4% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 13.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $1,579,583.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,618 shares in the company, valued at $26,935,728.54. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RRX. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.3 %

RRX stock opened at $169.66 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.79 and its 200 day moving average is $157.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.41%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

