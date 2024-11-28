Pitcairn Co. Sells 636 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 66.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Diodes by 33.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Diodes by 25.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $70,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,113.60. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DIOD. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Diodes Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

