Pitcairn Co. Sells 80 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after buying an additional 679,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,613,000 after acquiring an additional 217,349 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,581,000 after acquiring an additional 175,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $224,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $147.35 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $206.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

