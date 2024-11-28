Pitcairn Co. Takes Position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vital Energy by 2,590.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 234.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In other news, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $155,481.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at $796,538.76. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $61,135.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,130.02. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE VTLE opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Vital Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $459.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTLE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.09.

Vital Energy Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

