PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,810.84. This represents a 25.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 14,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $487,706.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,113 shares in the company, valued at $905,859.97. The trade was a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $728,750 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 347.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

