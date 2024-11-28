Quest Partners LLC Buys 11,740 Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 183.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Beyond were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYON. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Beyond

In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 156,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $999,994.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 365,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,426.10. This trade represents a 75.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Beyond Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BYON opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. Beyond, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $279.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.70.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

