Quest Partners LLC Has $204,000 Stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 69.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,456 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALKT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,264,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alkami Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,840,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $2,668,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $39.28 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In other news, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,422,158.25. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 99,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $4,178,736.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,568,334.72. This represents a 21.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,360,428 shares of company stock valued at $244,916,568. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

