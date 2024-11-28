Quest Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,733,000 after purchasing an additional 419,706 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 48.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 711,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 232,300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 39,437.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 196,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 196,398 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 266.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 35,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. OUTFRONT Media’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.59%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

