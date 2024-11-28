Quest Partners LLC Purchases 1,938 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 27,685.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 46,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth $1,207,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Lantheus Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.13. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

